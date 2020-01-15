Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SYMPATHIES: Luke Bruton was one of two car crash victims near Emerald.
SYMPATHIES: Luke Bruton was one of two car crash victims near Emerald.
News

Tributes for ute crash victim, dad of three

Timothy Cox
15th Jan 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 11:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE family and friends of Luke Bruton have shared their grief and condolences after the death of the Emerald man on Monday night.

Mr Bruton, 28, suffered fatal wounds after a car crash north of Emerald about 11pm. His passenger, a 19-year-old woman, later died in hospital.

He worked for a family-owned maintenance and repair business, Bruton's Mechanical, and had three children.

The mother of his sons, Karissa Maree, wrote goodbye to Mr Bruton online.

"I promise I'll do the best to be the greatest parents to our two boys, and I'll always talk good about you to them," she said.

"They know their daddy loves them so much and we love you too.

"I miss you and I love you, Luke. Be good up there until we meet again."

 

Mr Bruton and children.
Mr Bruton and children.

 

Mr Bruton's brother Taylor said: "It's definitely going to be hard without you, that's definitely for sure.

"You were the best brother anyone could ask for. The memories we shared will be a delight. I will back on them all the time.

"I'll forever miss you."

Friends left similar eulogies.

"Heartbreaking. A true legend and an outstanding human," Ben Bloxsidge said.

"You will be missed, my friend."

"Rest in peace, Luke," Charmaine Hunter said.

The Bruton family has asked for privacy at this time.

crash editors picks emerald luke bruton
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Video that got a man sacked

    Video that got a man sacked
    • 15th Jan 2020 12:00 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The Queen among Kings

        premium_icon The Queen among Kings

        Motor Sports Toowoomba racer Maddi McGee will be hunting her third title in the Queen’s Royal at the 2020 Kings Royal at the Kingaroy Speedway.

        Vets tee off for 2020

        premium_icon Vets tee off for 2020

        Golf South Burnett Veterans golf has made its return in 2020 with competitors teeing off...

        Councillor pulls plug, slams direction of $220m asset

        premium_icon Councillor pulls plug, slams direction of $220m asset

        News ‘As far as I’m concerned it’s no longer headed in the right direction.’

        O’Brien on bushfires: ‘We need better land management’

        premium_icon O’Brien on bushfires: ‘We need better land management’

        News Wide Bay MP says royal commission will help avoid future disasters