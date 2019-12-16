Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The scene where a 17-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old girl left in a critical condition.
The scene where a 17-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old girl left in a critical condition.
News

Teen crash victim named as family starts funeral fundraiser

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
16th Dec 2019 12:30 AM | Updated: 9:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE family of a teenage boy killed when a suspected stolen car he was a passenger in rolled on a suburban Blackwater street last Thursday, has started a fundraiser to help cover funeral costs.

William Langlo, 17, died when the vehicle struck a level crossing boom gate on Columba Access Road.

"As you know my nephew has lost his life in a car accident," an aunty wrote on Facebook at the weekend.

"He was only young.

"As we know funeral costs are not cheap.

"I'm trying to help my little sister, she is grieving enough.

"Anything would be really appreciated.

"I know it's a lot to ask so close to Xmas."

On Sunday evening the fundraising page had raised $480 of a $2500 target to help with the cost of William's funeral.

A 15-year-old girl who was the driver of the vehicle suffered critical injuries in the crash.

On Friday she was flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital where on Sunday she remained in a critical condition.

More Stories

Show More
blackwater fatal crash editors picks fatal crashes queensland children's hospital foundation queensland police services
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        premium_icon Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        News When thousands of polocrosse competitors flocked to Warwick for the world cup, Linda Tillman knew this event would make big changes to the small city.

        Driver slapped with eight demerit points on Burnett Hwy

        premium_icon Driver slapped with eight demerit points on Burnett Hwy

        Crime The crazy speed a man was busted at along the Burnett Highway.

        Red Earth footprint spreads across the Burnett

        premium_icon Red Earth footprint spreads across the Burnett

        News The Red Report reveals how far foundation has come and what it hopes to achieve...

        Nanango High’s top OP-scorer reveals plans for future

        premium_icon Nanango High’s top OP-scorer reveals plans for future

        Education He finished Year 12 with the highest OP score in his cohort.