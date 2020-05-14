Menu
Police have released a CCTV image of a motorcyclist whose welfare they are
Police have released a CCTV image of a motorcyclist whose welfare they are "concerned" about following a crash at Coopers Plains on May 3 which resulted in a 37-year-old Rochedale man having his feet amputated. Picture: QPS
News

Crash victim’s feet amputated in ‘horrific’ accident

Alex Treacy
Alex Treacy
14th May 2020 8:04 AM
POLICE are still searching for a witness who may also have been involved in a crash at Coopers Plains earlier this month which resulted in a 37-year-old Rochedale man having both his feet amputated.

The incident occurred at 5.45pm on May 3 at the corner of Annie St and Boundary Rd.

The man was travelling west along Boundary Rd when he lost control of his blue Nissan 200SX sedan and hit a power pole.

He was extracted from the vehicle by QFES officers.

He was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in critical condition where he was immediately taken in to surgery for "dual amputations of lower leg extremities", according to a police source.

One man at the scene labelled it as "looking horrific".

 

The corner of Annie St and Boundary Rd Coopers Plains where on May 3 at about 5.45pm a 37-year-old Rochedale man collided with a power pole, requiring both his feet be amputated. Picture: Google Maps
The power pole which was hit snapped on impact and fell into the yard of an adjoining business, taking two other poles with it.

The scene was attended by Energex and Urban Utilities, who fixed a burst water main.

Police are still searching for a motorcyclist who was captured on CCTV footage around the time of the accident.

They say they are "concerned for (the motorcyclist's) welfare".

Acacia Ridge Police Station OIC Snr Sgt Ian Cameron said that "there is some suggestion that he may have possibly witnessed the accident and possibly injured an ankle".

"But that is not confirmed one way or the other yet," Snr Sgt Cameron said.

Police are also continuing to appeal for dashcam footage of the incident.

 

