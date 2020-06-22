Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Roadside memorial for Chloe McArthur and Connor Andersen beside the Bruce Highway near Torbanlea. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Roadside memorial for Chloe McArthur and Connor Andersen beside the Bruce Highway near Torbanlea. Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

Flowers, photos left in roadside memorial for crash victims

Carlie Walker
21st Jun 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 22nd Jun 2020 9:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROADSIDE memorial at the spot where two young people lost their lives has been inundated with flowers and photos.

The memorial was erected in honour of Chloe McArthur and her boyfriend, Connor Andersen, who lost their lives on the highway at Torbanlea.

Chloe's mum Becky McArthur said another memorial would be created in Maryborough for those who couldn't access the highway.

Ms McArthur said she had told Fraser Coast councillor Daniel Sanderson plaques were being created for Chloe and Connor.

The plaques would be placed somewhere in Maryborough and would provide another place for the people who loved Chloe and Connor to mourn.

Chloe McArthur, 17, from Maryborough who was killed in a crash with a truck near Torbanlea.
Chloe McArthur, 17, from Maryborough who was killed in a crash with a truck near Torbanlea. Contributed

The crash happened about 1.45am on June 12.

Chloe McArthur, 17, had just finished logging night hours on the Bruce Highway when her 21-year-old boyfriend Connor Andersen took over and started driving the pair back to Maryborough.

Chloe's funeral will be held on Tuesday at 11am at Maryborough Crematorium.

It is by invitation only as restrictions remain in place due to the coronavirus.

Connor Andersen, 21 and his girlfriend Chloe McArthur, 17, were both killed when the sedan they were driving in collided with a truck on the Bruce Highway near Torbanlea. They were both from Maryborough.
Connor Andersen, 21 and his girlfriend Chloe McArthur, 17, were both killed when the sedan they were driving in collided with a truck on the Bruce Highway near Torbanlea. They were both from Maryborough. Contributed

More Stories

editors picks fccrash maryborough memorial torbanlea
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: It’s all coming up Ballogie!

        premium_icon GALLERY: It’s all coming up Ballogie!

        News Rural Fire Brigade’s plans to create community hub are well on the way.

        • 22nd Jun 2020 10:00 AM
        Burnett pays tribute to well-respected agriculturalist

        premium_icon Burnett pays tribute to well-respected agriculturalist

        News Former Murgon man passes away after nearly nine decades of life on the land.

        • 22nd Jun 2020 10:00 AM
        Laila Gordon PT: You don’t need money to move

        Laila Gordon PT: You don’t need money to move

        Sport One of the biggest complaints I hear to date from people is how expensive it is to...

        • 22nd Jun 2020 10:00 AM
        All 32 people appearing in Nanango today

        premium_icon All 32 people appearing in Nanango today

        News Full list of everyone facing Nanango Magistrates Court.

        • 22nd Jun 2020 9:44 AM