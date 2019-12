BIG FINE: A Kingaroy driver will receive a $1245 after a speed camera recorded the vehicle travelling at 127km/h in a 60km/h zone. (PHOTO: FILE)

BIG FINE: A Kingaroy driver will receive a $1245 after a speed camera recorded the vehicle travelling at 127km/h in a 60km/h zone. (PHOTO: FILE)

A DRIVER was clocked doing more than twice the speed limit along Haly St in Kingaroy this week.

Kingaroy Road Policing Unit officers recorded the Kingaroy resident travelling at 127km/h in a 60km/h zone heading out of town towards Swickers on Tuesday, December 17.

The owner will soon receive a $1245 fine, eight demerit points and six months off the road.