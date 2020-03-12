Creating a world of her own for everyone to enjoy

STORY TELLER: Jay Lee will be debuting her first published book at the Kingaroy Library next week.

STORY TELLER: Jay Lee will be debuting her first published book at the Kingaroy Library next week.

HAVE you lay awake at night wondering where all the partners to your odd socks have ended up?

One very clever woman has created a wonderful series of stories on this very topic and has recently turned her work a children’s book for everyone to enjoy.

Jay Lee (pen name) has written and self published her first book titled The Sock Monster in a first instalment of the Adventures of Stuart the Sock series.

Lee said the idea for Stuart the Sock first came to her after she discovered a number of her family’s socks were going missing when she did the laundry.

From there her imagination did the rest and The Adventures of Stuart the Sock were born.

“I’ve always had a creative imagination and a love of reading and writing,” Lee said.

“I grew up in the worlds of JK Rowling (Harry Potter), Janni Lee Simner, Joseph Delaney and R.L. Stine (Goosebumps) and started writing my own stories when I was in grade three.

“I just love the escape writing and reading provided and I wanted to share that love with my own readers.

Jay Lee will be debuting her first published book “The Sock Monster” at the Kingaroy Library next week.

Lee is not just a master with words either, she decided to take the self publishing route and taught herself how to use several different computer programs to design the book.

“I found my illustrator on Facebook, as you do, and from there I went about researching how to self publish and copyright laws and now over a year on I’m getting ready to launch by very first book,” she said.

Lee said the publishing process is far from a walk in the park, but she was glad she finally decided to delve in and make one of her biggest dreams a reality.

“It’s been something I’ve been hoping to do for several years now, so it’s great to finally have a physical copy in my hands that I will be sharing with kids in the library next week.

“Everyone is welcome to attend, I’m looking forward to sharing Stuart the Sock with children and family around the South Burnett region over the next few weeks so keep an eye out at your local library.”

Author Jay Lee will be debuting her first published book at the Kingaroy Library on Wednesday nexy week at 11am.

To attend Jay Lee’s early release book launch and signing head on down to the Kingaroy Library next Wednesday, March 18 from 10am to 11am.

For more information on other upcoming events at libraries around the South Burnett, head to Jay Lee’s publishing page Alpha Woof Australia here.

If you can’t make it to the event, don’t fret there are plenty of ways you can get your hands on this unique children’s book including via Amazon,