THINK CREATIVELY: Gatton’s Candy Hendry is eager to auction off her upcycled dolls to raise money for the fire appeal.
Creative mum on search for collaborator for charity quest

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
10th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
CREATING their glamorous outfits out of thrifted material, Candy Hendry normally sells her upcycled Barbie dolls to raise money for the Breast Cancer Foundation.

But, as fires tear through the country, the former Gatton local is making plans to auction her latest series of dolls to raise money for the bushfire appeal.

Ms Hendry and her son forage for unique material and stitches new outfits for the dolls, do their hair and make shoes.

"I take the Barbie doll from scratch and go around to second hand shops," Ms Hendry said.

"Me and my son get most of the materials from there because you can get some beautiful stuff at most second hand shops."

Ms Hendry said she was looking for a way to auction the dolls off, to raise money for the bushfire appeal.

"I want to sell them for the bushfire appeal, I just don't know how to go about it," she said.

As she is supporting a cause other than breast cancer, Ms Hendry is unable to use her normal platform and is looking to collaborate with someone to conduct an auction.

"I know they're going to sell - I know for a fact, not a problem," she said.

"My trouble is I don't want to sell them on my own; I need a bit of help to do that."

If the dolls bring any help to the fire appeal, Ms Hendry will be happy.

If you want to help Candy with her quest to auction her dolls, call her on 0403 659 508.

