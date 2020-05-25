Menu
KUMBIA ROLL OVER: Emergency crews have been called to a single vehicle rollover in Kumbia. Picture: File
Breaking

Crews on scene after car flips near Kumbia

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
25th May 2020 2:19 PM
POLICE are on scene and emergency crews are en route to a single vehicle rollover in Kumbia.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a police car is at the scene on Kumbia Brooklands Rd, with fire crews and paramedics on their way.

“The car has flipped, with police having just arrived on scene,” she said.

“The patient is out of the vehicle, and walking about, and there seems to be no major injuries at this stage.”

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews have been called to the scene as well.

“The call came through at 1.47pm, with two crews currently en route,” she said.

More to come.

