Crews rush to early morning crash on D'Aguilar Hwy

CRASH: One patient was treated on scene at a single vehicle crash on a major highway.

FOR the second day in a row, emergency services have rushed to a car crash on the D'Aguilar Highway.

Queensland Ambulance confirmed paramedics responded to a single vehicle incident at 3.38am on Wednesday.

The incident occurred west of Blackbutt, near Nukku North Rd.

The QAS spokeswoman said one patient was assessed for minor injuries at the scene, but declined transport.

It comes after a man tragically lost his life on the same highway near Moore on Tuesday morning.