Crews rush to free person encapsulated in two car crash

TWO CAR CRASH: Emergency crews are on scene at a two car crash in Nanango. Picture: File

EMERGENCY crews are on scene at a two car crash in Nanango.

Fire crews and paramedics attended the incident around 4.23pm on Alfred St and Fitzroy St.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they’re currently assessing patients at the scene.

“One person is encapsulated due to vehicle damage, and they’re unable to get out of their car,” she said.

“The other patient is declining assessment, as they don’t believe (they’re) injured.”

