Fire crews are attending a vegetation fire in Booie.
Kate McCormack
Crews tend to grass fire outside of Kingaroy

Jessica Mcgrath
12th Jun 2020 4:22 PM | Updated: 4:47 PM
FIREFIGHTERS are fighting a grass fire with fire, using backburning in their attempt to contain a grass fire out at Booie this afternoon.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are on scene at the fire currently at 22 Malar Rd.

Fire crews are attending a vegetation fire in Booie.
Kate McCormack

They first responded at 3pm on Friday.

The grass fire is burning near a paddock filled with dry dead grass. 

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Fire crews are attending a vegetation fire in Booie. (Photo: Kate McCormack)
Fire crews are attending a vegetation fire in Booie. (Photo: Kate McCormack)

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

