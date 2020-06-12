Crews tend to grass fire outside of Kingaroy
FIREFIGHTERS are fighting a grass fire with fire, using backburning in their attempt to contain a grass fire out at Booie this afternoon.
Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are on scene at the fire currently at 22 Malar Rd.
They first responded at 3pm on Friday.
The grass fire is burning near a paddock filled with dry dead grass.
Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.
Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.
Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.
If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.