Cricket icon makes huge Sharon Stone play

Maybe David Lloyd could teach Sharon Stone a thing or two about cricket.

THERE was nothing basic about David "Bumble" Lloyd's instinct when he got wind of actress Sharon Stone's hiccup in her quest for love.

The loveable cricket commentator and former England player and coach saw the opportunity to have some fun when Stone alerted the world this week to an unfortunate mix-up with a dating app that left her unable to swipe right.

The 61-year-old was locked out of her Bumble account because users were reporting her account as a fake, not believing the Total Recall star could possibly be on the hunt for hunks with her mobile phone.

"I went on the @bumble dating sight (sic) and they closed my account," Stone tweeted. "Some users reported that it couldn't possibly be me!

"Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don't shut me out of the hive."

The Hollywood icon's misunderstanding opened the door for Lloyd to share some gags with his 560,000 Twitter followers and he gave the people what they wanted.

The man affectionately known as "Bumble" since his playing days at Lancashire in the 1960s, because of his likeness to one of the characters on Michael Bentine's show The Bumblies, posted a series of tweets poking fun at his and Stone's connection after the interruption to her romantic endeavours.

We're not sure Stone knows much about cricket but if she wants Lloyd to teach her a thing or two about bats and balls he suggested he's available - provided the scheduling is right. That is, as long as a potential rendezvous doesn't coincide with the darts.

Can’t make tonight ... darts is on .... I’m ok next week except thurs .. domino night ... can somebody let Sharon know https://t.co/Fzm4YWwdCG — David 'Bumble' Lloyd (@BumbleCricket) December 31, 2019

We go way back ...... https://t.co/Fzm4YWwdCG — David 'Bumble' Lloyd (@BumbleCricket) December 31, 2019

Playing the long game ..... https://t.co/yh5J78j7LW — David 'Bumble' Lloyd (@BumbleCricket) December 31, 2019

Sharon , Sharon ... take it easy ... we need to talk https://t.co/vhDeXtowQL — David 'Bumble' Lloyd (@BumbleCricket) December 31, 2019

Me n Shaz ..........👌 https://t.co/spHP1qrJfW — David 'Bumble' Lloyd (@BumbleCricket) December 31, 2019

I have nothing to say ......😜 https://t.co/NNLYko8H84 — David 'Bumble' Lloyd (@BumbleCricket) December 31, 2019

What a gal ! https://t.co/9ZNO3xkO0h — David 'Bumble' Lloyd (@BumbleCricket) December 31, 2019

Bumble eventually realised Stone's dilemma and restored her account.

"There can only be one Stone," Bumble tweeted. "Looks like our users thought you were too good to be true. We've made sure that you won't be blocked again.

"We hope that everyone in our community takes a sec to verify their profiles. (Catherine Tramell from Basic Instinct gets a pass today!)"

The app's editorial director Clare O'Connor also apologised to Stone. "Thanks for bearing with us and hope you find your honey," she wrote.

Stone was a sensation alongside Michael Douglas in Basic Instinct.

Stone has been married twice and called off another engagement. She has three sons and lives in Los Angeles.

In 2018, she dated Italian real estate agent Angelo Boffa, but the pair separated, with Stone saying later that year: "I think somewhere in the back of your mind you think maybe one day you won't be a single parent, then, eventually you realise: I think it's better. I'm no longer hoping for someone."

With the New York Post