Cricket rising star hits new goals

COURTNEY Sippel continues to standout as one of Queensland cricket's strongest emerging talents after debuting for the Brisbane Heat this year.

Originally from South Burnett, the 18-year-old has an U18 national T20 championship and a Katherine Raymond Shield under her belt.

After 12 years in the sport Sippel said the Heat recruitment came unexpectedly, however she was ready.

"I have been playing cricket for 12 years and really wasn't expecting to be recruited to the Brisbane Heat," Sippel said.

"I took the opportunity with both hands and being involved with the Heat over the past two seasons has been very exciting," she said.

"Winning T20 was a big achievement for me and I think I really grew as a player."

The Brisbane Heat won there maiden WBBL title in 2018 and backed it up with a second when they beat the Adelaide Strikers earlier this month.

Making her debut this season, Sippel said she felt like she really contributed to the team's success this year and is working hard to cement her spot on the roster.

"Last year I didn't really travel with the team as much, so I didn't feel as much a part of the success, however this year I travelled around and even made my debut," Sippel said.

"I felt like I contributed to the team's success this season.

"Fingers crossed next season I can become a regular on the roster."

The Heat have re-signed the rising star ahead of the 2020 season.