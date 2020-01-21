Menu
Warm up for Australia Day celebrations by heading to the Wooroolin Warriors Cricket Club T20 fundraiser this Saturday.
Cricket

Cricket T20 fundraiser to help those doing it tough

Tristan Evert
21st Jan 2020 10:00 AM
SEE in the Australia Day long weekend in a fair dinkum way — by enjoying the cricket at the Wooroolin Warriors Cricket Club T20 fundraiser at Lyle Vidler oval in Kingaroy.

The event will start at 2pm this Saturday and will feature two fixtures, the first being the Kallindale Warriors v Maidenwell, followed by the Kingaroy Devils v a combined XI made up from the first match.

The afternoon and evening will double as a fundraiser for the club’s end-of-season trip to South West Queensland to support a community doing it tough.

Wooroolin Warriors Cricket Club vice-president and trip co-ordinator Trevor Hanson said the club’s trips boosted the towns they visited.

“While I appreciate that our own area is doing it fairly tough with the recent weather conditions, the areas that the club visited last year have been in a worse situation for a number of years now,” Hanson said.

“This will be the second trip that the club has made to this part of Queensland, with the first in April last year to St George and Thallon.

“The hospitality and appreciation shown to our players and club members last year was tremendous.”

The Wooroolin club gave a donation to the area’s Progress Association following a cricket match played at the sports ground in Thallon last year.

This year, the club aims to exceed their fundraising efforts of 2019 by giving a donation of more than $1000 to a similar organisation in the south west.

This year’s match is most likely to be played in Dirranbandi, and plans are currently being finalised.

To assist the club’s fundraising efforts, a Brisbane Heat cricket bag will be raffled at the T20 day, along with other minor prizes.

A barbecue after the matches will also help raise funds.

Members of the public and the cricket community in the South Burnett are encouraged to head to the fundraising event for a fun-filled afternoon and evening for a good cause.

