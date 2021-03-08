Cricket WAG’s ‘mundane’ secret to a happy marriage

Dani Willis and her cricket star husband Steve Smith will be forced apart again in coming weeks, after they were previously separated for four months due to his work commitments.

Steve will jet to India for the IPL and Willis told Confidential that while it's never easy to say "goodbye", being together for nearly a decade, and married for two years, has helped them build a solid foundation.

"Steve and I have been together for nine and a half years, so it's been quite a while," she said.

"I always just say communication is key, particularly when you are spending long periods of time apart.

Dani Willis at Randwick Racecourse, today, for the Chandon Ladies Day, featuring the pink fashion lunch supporting the McGrath Foundation. Picture:Justin Lloyd.

"You're not going to be there for every birthday, or wedding anniversary, or date night so make sure you still make time each day to Facetime or have a chat on the phone or keep each other up to date on what happened that day.

"It doesn't matter how mundane it is, whether the dog was being annoying or whether the washing broke down ... Just being completely open and keeping each other informed on what's happening in your life helps."

The former lawyer is set to enjoy a girls' day out at Pink Fashion Lunch held on Chandon Ladies Day at Rosehill Gardens this Saturday, with proceeds going to The McGrath Foundation and one lucky guest will win a Cerrone necklace valued at $20,000.

"it's a beautiful piece and whoever wins that in the raffle will be one happy person," said Willis.

The necklace features a strand of 7.5 - 8.0 mm South Sea pearls with a 34.05ct oval shaped pink topaz set in 18ct white gold four claw setting and 12.5-1 3mm South Sea pearl drop finished with an 18ct white gold clasp.

Last year, the event raised $20,000.

"That's the thing I love about the Pink Fashion lunch, all the proceeds from the day go back to the McGrath Foundation," she said.

"I've been involved with the McGrath Foundation for quite a while now given it's link to the cricket world and to see it's growth over the past decade and just to see how many families it has helped in their most vulnerable and fragile state is invaluable."

Tickets are available starting at $275, visit TheRaces.com.au to purchase

Originally published as Cricket WAG's 'mundane' secret to a happy marriage