Peter Siddle has called time on his international career.
Cricket

Cricket world reacts to star’s shock call

29th Dec 2019 11:00 AM

PETER Siddle has called time on his illustrious international cricket career.

The Victorian stalwart shared the news with his Australian teammates ahead of play on day four at the MCG.

Siddle, 35, informed Australia coach Justin Langer of his intentions to retire from the international game on Boxing Day, but held off telling the rest of the squad.

He played in 67 Tests wearing the Baggy Green, claiming 221 wickets after making his debut in 2008. He also appeared in 20 ODI's and two T20's.

The biggest moment of his Test career came on his birthday in 2010 against England when he claimed an electric hat-trick.

"It's always hard to know when the right time is. It was sort of the Ashes. The Ashes was the main goal, to try and get on that touring party, be a part of that series," Siddle said on Fox Cricket moments after telling his teammates.

"Once I ticked that off, I'd been chatting with Tim Paine and Justin Langer throughout that series. I thought I could have done it there, but the chance of maybe getting one last crack to play for Australia, to do it at home would've been nice.

"I'm obviously very happy and a bit sad.

"As a young kid, I dreamt of playing cricket for Australia. That's easy to say, everyone probably does it, but I wanted to fulfill it.

To do that I obviously had to train hard - I wasn't naturally talented."

"As a young kid, I wasn't super talented. I had to work hard for it, and I think just being able to play, to walk out and wear the Baggy Green.

"The three fast bowlers that are playing this Test match - I played in all their debuts. To see them go about it now, you see how good they are. I love watching them play.

"Everytime I stepped out was amazing.

"Just to play (Test) was amazing. To play as many as I did was pretty special. At the moment, it's pretty fresh, I just told the boys."

Siddle was named in the extended squad for the Boxing Day Test but fell short of earning a spot in the starting XI.

REACTION TO SIDDLE'S RETIREMENT ANNOUNCEMENT

"The year after I retired from playing, Matty Hayden and Ricky Ponting were raving about this guy called Peter Siddle," Justin Langer said on Channel 7's cricket coverage.

"If it came from them, you knew it was right and so it proved. He is an unbelievable bloe and an extremely good cricketer.

"He is the everything of what a team player is. He has given his heart and soul to the Australian team and the game of cricket."

"He's had a fantastic career for Australia, he's much loved by his teammates and they'll miss him around the group," former teammate Simon Katich said on Channel 7.

"From the moment that I saw Peter Siddle, I just wanted to have him in my team every single game," Ricky Ponting added.

"Congrats to Peter Siddle on a great career, well played champion," former Australia coach Darren Lehmann tweeted.

 

 

