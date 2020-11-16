Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
CRIME: Two twelve year olds have been dealt with by police after a vehicle was allegedly graffitied in Murgon earlier this month. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail
CRIME: Two twelve year olds have been dealt with by police after a vehicle was allegedly graffitied in Murgon earlier this month. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail
Crime

CRIME: Burnett youths dealt with over vehicle graffiti

Dominic Elsome
16th Nov 2020 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MURGON police have dealt with two youths over alleged vandalism earlier this month.

On November 4, Murgon Police received a complaint of graffiti sprayed on a vehicle in Lamb Street, Murgon.

Police obtained CCTV footage which captured the incident of the vehicle being spray painted.

Police located a group of juveniles a short time later and arrested two 12-year-old Cherbourg boys.

One boy was charged with wilful damage and shop stealing offences and will appear in the Murgon Children’s Court on a later date.

Another 12-year-old Cherbourg boy will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.

South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        BIG LIST: Kingaroy Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content BIG LIST: Kingaroy Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Kingaroy Magistrates Court

        Best Queensland universities for students to get a job

        Premium Content Best Queensland universities for students to get a job

        Education Best Queensland universities helping students to land a full-time job

        Kingaroy District Court: appearance list for today

        Premium Content Kingaroy District Court: appearance list for today

        Crime Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy on November 16