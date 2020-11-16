CRIME: Burnett youths dealt with over vehicle graffiti
MURGON police have dealt with two youths over alleged vandalism earlier this month.
On November 4, Murgon Police received a complaint of graffiti sprayed on a vehicle in Lamb Street, Murgon.
Police obtained CCTV footage which captured the incident of the vehicle being spray painted.
Police located a group of juveniles a short time later and arrested two 12-year-old Cherbourg boys.
One boy was charged with wilful damage and shop stealing offences and will appear in the Murgon Children’s Court on a later date.
Another 12-year-old Cherbourg boy will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.