CRIME: Burnett youths dealt with over vehicle graffiti

CRIME: Two twelve year olds have been dealt with by police after a vehicle was allegedly graffitied in Murgon earlier this month. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

MURGON police have dealt with two youths over alleged vandalism earlier this month.

On November 4, Murgon Police received a complaint of graffiti sprayed on a vehicle in Lamb Street, Murgon.

Police obtained CCTV footage which captured the incident of the vehicle being spray painted.

Police located a group of juveniles a short time later and arrested two 12-year-old Cherbourg boys.

One boy was charged with wilful damage and shop stealing offences and will appear in the Murgon Children’s Court on a later date.

Another 12-year-old Cherbourg boy will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.