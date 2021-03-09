CRIME: Cops charge two men as fight against drugs continues

Police are continuing to target drug users both in the community and on the road, as Kingaroy cops charged two men on the weekend with drug offences.

On Saturday (March 6) at 11.30am, police intercepted 23-year-old Kingaroy man on Geritz Rd driving a Holden sedan.

The driver returned a positive sample to a roadside drug test.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on April 12 for allegedly driving with a relevant drug present.

Then on Sunday (March 7) at 12.50am police had occasion to search a 22-year-old Kingaroy man on Haly street.

During the search the man was allegedly found in possession of a small quantity of amphetamine.

He will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on April 12 for allegedly possessing a dangerous drug

