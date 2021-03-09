Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are continuing to target drug users both in the community and on the road, as Kingaroy cops charged two men on the weekend with drug offences.
Police are continuing to target drug users both in the community and on the road, as Kingaroy cops charged two men on the weekend with drug offences.
Crime

CRIME: Cops charge two men as fight against drugs continues

Dominic Elsome
10th Feb 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are continuing to fight the scourge of drugs in the community, with two people arrested on the weekend.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

On Saturday (March 6) at 11.30am, police intercepted 23-year-old Kingaroy man on Geritz Rd driving a Holden sedan.

The driver returned a positive sample to a roadside drug test.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on April 12 for allegedly driving with a relevant drug present.

Then on Sunday (March 7) at 12.50am police had occasion to search a 22-year-old Kingaroy man on Haly street.

During the search the man was allegedly found in possession of a small quantity of amphetamine.

He will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on April 12 for allegedly possessing a dangerous drug

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

kingaroy crime 2021 south burnett crime 2021 south burnett drug crime
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Murgon Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Murgon Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Murgon Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

        New $1m cash splash to pay visitors to see the Reef

        Premium Content New $1m cash splash to pay visitors to see the Reef

        Travel Queensland government offers more cash incentives for visitors to Great Barrier...

        Meet Kingaroy’s most inspiring women

        Premium Content Meet Kingaroy’s most inspiring women

        Community In celebration of International Women’s Day, the South Burnett Times spoke to the...

        Cops investigate hit and run after rider struck in Kingaroy

        Premium Content Cops investigate hit and run after rider struck in Kingaroy

        Crime Police are searching for a white van after the driver allegedly fled the scene of a...