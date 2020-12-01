CRIME: Kingaroy drug driving blitz nabs dangerous motorists

ROADSIDE: Three people were charged with drug driving over the weekend and will now face court. Photo/File

KINGAROY police were kept busy over the weekend charging three people with drug driving and another with drug possession.

Friday, November 27

A 26-year-old Kingaroy man is due to face court after he was charged with possession of a dangerous drug and drug utensils.

On Friday November 27 at 8.40pm, police executed a search warrant at a Thelma Street residence, allegedly locating a small quantity of cannabis and drug utensils.

The man will face Kingaroy Magistrates Court on December 12.

Sunday, November 29

A 44-year-old Kingaroy man is due to face court after he was charged with driving with a relevant drug present.

On Sunday November 29 at 9am, police intercepted the man driving a BMW hatchback on Kingaroy Street.

The man allegedly provided a positive roadside drug sample.

He will face Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 4.

Monday, November 30

A 25-year-old Woodford woman is due to face court after she was charged with driving with a relevant drug present.

On Monday November 30 at 11am, police intercepted the woman driving a Mazda sedan on Ivy street.

The woman allegedly provided a positive roadside drug sample.

She will face Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 4.

A 27-year-old Kingaroy man is due to face court after he was charged with driving with a relevant drug present.

On Monday November 30 police at 2.30pm, police intercepted the man driving a Mercedes sedan on Murray Parade.

The man allegedly provided a positive roadside drug sample.

He will face Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 4.