CRIME: Kingaroy drug driving blitz nabs dangerous motorists
KINGAROY police were kept busy over the weekend charging three people with drug driving and another with drug possession.
Friday, November 27
A 26-year-old Kingaroy man is due to face court after he was charged with possession of a dangerous drug and drug utensils.
On Friday November 27 at 8.40pm, police executed a search warrant at a Thelma Street residence, allegedly locating a small quantity of cannabis and drug utensils.
The man will face Kingaroy Magistrates Court on December 12.
Sunday, November 29
A 44-year-old Kingaroy man is due to face court after he was charged with driving with a relevant drug present.
On Sunday November 29 at 9am, police intercepted the man driving a BMW hatchback on Kingaroy Street.
The man allegedly provided a positive roadside drug sample.
He will face Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 4.
Monday, November 30
A 25-year-old Woodford woman is due to face court after she was charged with driving with a relevant drug present.
On Monday November 30 at 11am, police intercepted the woman driving a Mazda sedan on Ivy street.
The woman allegedly provided a positive roadside drug sample.
She will face Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 4.
A 27-year-old Kingaroy man is due to face court after he was charged with driving with a relevant drug present.
On Monday November 30 police at 2.30pm, police intercepted the man driving a Mercedes sedan on Murray Parade.
The man allegedly provided a positive roadside drug sample.
He will face Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 4.