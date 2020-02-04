Menu
CRIME: Over the Australia Day long weekend there was an assault at the Kingaroy Maccas.
CRIME: Kingaroy Maccas assault

Madeline Grace
Madeline Grace
4th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
ON Saturday January 25, at the early hour of 1am, Kingaroy Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance at McDonalds on Youngman St in Kingaroy.

Upon arrival and further investigation they found a 21-year-old Beenleigh man had assaulted a 69-year-old man. Police attempted to arrest the man in question.

The 21-year-old took off from the Maccas carpark.

Police hastily followed and eventually caught the runner.

Subsequently the Beenleigh man will now appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court in February in relation to the alleged serious assault and for obstructing police.

A 20-year-old Yarraman resident who was with the offender at Maccas at the time of the alleged assault was also given an infringement notice for committing a public nuisance offence ($391) for his behaviour.

