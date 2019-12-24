CRIME: Kingaroy Police find drug utensils and weapons

Officers from Kingaroy responded to several incidents between December 16 and December 22.

Officers from Kingaroy responded to several incidents between December 16 and December 22.

OFFICERS from Kingaroy responded to several incidents between December 16 and December 22, including three separate charges within the Kingaroy Police Division.

On Monday, December 16 at 3pm Kingaroy Police executed a search warrant at a River Rd home.

From the search police found drug utensils and knuckle dusters.

Consequently a 19-year-old Swan Hill man will appear at the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 6, charged with allegedly obstructing police, after ignoring directions from police.

A 19-year-old Kingaroy man will also appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 6, charged with allegedly possessing drug utensils.

Another 19-year-old Kingaroy man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 6, charged with allegedly possessing a category M weapon (the knuckle dusters police found).