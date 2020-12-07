Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man’s body was found outside a Logan Village home this morning.
A man’s body was found outside a Logan Village home this morning.
News

Crime scene after man found dead in Logan driveway

by Elise Williams
7th Dec 2020 5:39 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have declared a crime scene after a man's body was found outside a Logan Village home this morning.

The man, aged 37, was found dead on a driveway at Kennedy Court about 5am.

Detectives are trying to piece together the lead up to the man's death while the cause of his death currently remains unknown.

Anyone with CCTV from the area or dashcam vision from Daintree Drive, Kennedy Drive and Diamentina Drive between 6pm Sunday and 5.15am Monday should contact police immediately.

Policelink 131444.

Originally published as Crime scene after man found dead in Logan driveway

More Stories

crime death editors picks logan village

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Six charged in Gayndah drug raid, hard drugs and boat seized

        Premium Content Six charged in Gayndah drug raid, hard drugs and boat seized

        Crime POLICE have charged six with a string of drug offences, seizing drugs, cash, weapons, and a boat. FULL DETAILS HERE:

        Adelaide border opening to be decided today

        Premium Content Adelaide border opening to be decided today

        Health Annastacia Palaszczuk provides Olympics update; meeting on SA border

        Local fire ban extended for Burnett region

        Premium Content Local fire ban extended for Burnett region

        News WITH current conditions creating the perfect storm for bushfires to ignite, a local...

        Everybody appearing at Kingaroy Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Kingaroy Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday.