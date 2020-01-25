Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Crime scene declared after Gold Coast factory blaze

by Emily Halloran
25th Jan 2020 7:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating what caused a two-storey Gold Coast factory to go up in flames in the city's north last night.

Emergency services were called to the food preparation building on Binary Street in Yatala about 11.10pm after it went up in flames.

Seven firefighter crews attended and extinguished the blaze.

They were able to stop the fire from spreading to other buildings.

The building was unoccupied by the time emergency services arrived.

No one was injured.

A crime scene has been declared with scientific officers attending the scene this morning to determine the cause of the blaze.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam vision prior to the fire to contact police.

Investigations are ongoing.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

crime fire yatala

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ultimate guide to Australia Day in the South Burnett

        premium_icon Ultimate guide to Australia Day in the South Burnett

        Whats On Try your hand at an avo toss, thong throwing, pie and lamington-eating competitions, or enter the search for the best mullet.

        Call for young people to step up at rural shows

        Call for young people to step up at rural shows

        Community Ever considered being a Miss Showgirl or Rural Ambassador for a South Burnett...

        NEW VIEWS: Council launch $600k Bunya lookout

        premium_icon NEW VIEWS: Council launch $600k Bunya lookout

        News Visitors can now enjoy the mountain views from new heights.

        Full list: $23b in state road upgrades for 2020

        premium_icon Full list: $23b in state road upgrades for 2020

        News See the full list of state road upgrades for this year