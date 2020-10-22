CRIME WRAP: 9 to face court after busy week for Burnett cops

Officers from Murgon, Cherbourg and Wondai responded to a variety of incidents between October 9 and October 19, within the Murgon, Cherbourg and Wondai Police Divisions. (Picture: File)

OFFICERS from Murgon, Cherbourg and Wondai responded to a variety of incidents between October 9 and October 19, within the Murgon, Cherbourg and Wondai Police Divisions.

These incidents included drug offences, traffic offences and property offences.

During this period, police also attended 13 calls related to domestic violence incidents, issued 17 infringements notices for life endangering traffic offences and performed 263 roadside breath tests (RBT).

October 9

A 20-year-old Cherbourg woman is due to face court charged with possessing restricted liquor.

At about 11pm, Cherbourg police intercepted a vehicle on Fisher Street, Cherbourg for the purpose of a RBT.

At the conclusion of inquires, police allegedly located restricted liquor inside the vehicle.

The woman will face Cherbourg Magistrates Court on November 12.

October 10

A 41-year old Cherbourg woman is due to face court, charged with possessing restricted liquor, contravening a requirement and obstructing police.

At about 1am, Cherbourg police were called to an address in Cherbourg.

Police were investigating an alleged restricted liquor offence and required the full name and address of an unknown person.

Police allege the person refused.

The woman will face Cherbourg Magistrates Court on November 12.

A 25-year-old Cherbourg woman is due to face court, charged with driving unlicensed.

At about 4pm Murgon police intercepted a vehicle on Broadway Street, Cherbourg for the purpose of a RBT.

Police allege the driver was unlicenced.

The woman will face Cherbourg Magistrates Court on November 4.

A 25-year-old Kingaroy woman was issued with a liquor infringement notice.

At about 11pm, Murgon police were called to attend a Wondai hotel in relation to a patron allegedly refusing to leave a licenced premises.

October 12

A 48-year-old Kingaroy man is due to face court, charged with stealing.

At about 4pm, Murgon police were contacted in relation to a shop steal complaint.

Police attended the location and identified the alleged offender from CCTV footage.

The man will face Kingaroy Magistrates Court on November 30.

October 14

A 25-year-old Murgon woman was dealt with by way of infringement and her vehicle was immobilised for a period of seven days.

At about 8pm, Murgon police intercepted a vehicle on Palmer Street, Murgon for the purpose of a RBT.

Police allege the driver was unlicenced.

A 41-year-old Cherbourg woman is due to face court charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and while a learner driver not under direction.

At about 11pm, Cherbourg police intercepted a vehicle on Broadway Street, Cherbourg for the purpose of a RBT.

Police allege the driver was under the influence of alcohol and was a learner driver.

The woman will appear in Cherbourg Magistrates Court on November 18.

October 16

A 28-year-old Cherbourg woman is due to face court, charged with possessing restricted liquor.

At about 10pm, Cherbourg police intercepted a vehicle on Cherbourg Road, Cherbourg for the purpose of a RBT.

At the conclusion of inquires, police allegedly located restricted liquor in the vehicle.

The woman will face Cherbourg Magistrates Court on November 4.

October 17

A 26-year-old Cherbourg man is due to face court, charged with drink driving and failing to comply with licence requirements.

At about 9.30pm, Cherbourg police intercepted a vehicle on Lamb Street, Murgon for the purpose of an RBT.

Police allege the driver was under the influence of alcohol and was a learner driver not under direction.

The man will face Cherbourg Magistrates Court on November 4.

October 18

A 30-year-old Cherbourg woman is due to face court, charged with driving while disqualified.

At about 4pm, police from Cherbourg intercepted a vehicle on Collins Road, Cherbourg for the purpose of a RBT.

Police allege the driver was disqualified.

The man will face Cherbourg Magistrates Court on November 4.

October 19

A 49-year-old Southport man is due to face court, charged with driving while unlicenced.

At about 7pm, Cherbourg police intercepted a vehicle on the bunya Highway, Murgon for the purpose of a RBT.

Police allege that the driver was unlicenced.

The man will face Murgon Magistrates Court on November 17.