CRIME WRAP: Alleged assault lands Blackbutt woman in court

FROM backyard fires to common assault, this is what Blackbutt cops dealt with last week.

Monday September 21

A 26-YEAR-old Blackbutt woman is due to face court after she was charged with common assault.

At approximately 4.00pm on Monday September 21, Blackbutt police attended an address in Blackbutt North to question the woman regarding an alleged assault reported to police on September 15 that occurred in Yarraman.

As a result, the woman was served with a Notice to Appear in the Nanango Magistrates Court on November 5.

A 43-year-old Blackbutt male is due to face court for contravening a domestic violence order.

On Monday September 21, Blackbutt police attended a Blackbutt North address and spoke with the man in regards to a domestic violence related matter.

The man was served with a notice to appear in the Nanango Magistrate Court on November 5.

Sunday September 27

At approximately 10:20pm on Sunday the 27th of September 2020, Blackbutt police were called to an address in James Street after reports of a backyard fire.

Investigations into the matter revealed a loose ember from a neighbouring property had ignited the garden of the property.

No residential properties were damaged with the fire contained to the rear garden.