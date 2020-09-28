Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
From backyard fires to common assault, this is what Blackbutt police dealt with last week. (Picture: File)
From backyard fires to common assault, this is what Blackbutt police dealt with last week. (Picture: File)
Crime

CRIME WRAP: Alleged assault lands Blackbutt woman in court

Tristan Evert
28th Sep 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FROM backyard fires to common assault, this is what Blackbutt cops dealt with last week.

Monday September 21

A 26-YEAR-old Blackbutt woman is due to face court after she was charged with common assault.

At approximately 4.00pm on Monday September 21, Blackbutt police attended an address in Blackbutt North to question the woman regarding an alleged assault reported to police on September 15 that occurred in Yarraman.

As a result, the woman was served with a Notice to Appear in the Nanango Magistrates Court on November 5.

A 43-year-old Blackbutt male is due to face court for contravening a domestic violence order.

On Monday September 21, Blackbutt police attended a Blackbutt North address and spoke with the man in regards to a domestic violence related matter.

The man was served with a notice to appear in the Nanango Magistrate Court on November 5.

Sunday September 27

At approximately 10:20pm on Sunday the 27th of September 2020, Blackbutt police were called to an address in James Street after reports of a backyard fire.

Investigations into the matter revealed a loose ember from a neighbouring property had ignited the garden of the property.

No residential properties were damaged with the fire contained to the rear garden.

blackbutt police blackbutt police station nanango magistrates court south burnett crime
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Deb promises full-time paediatrician to the Burnett

        Premium Content Deb promises full-time paediatrician to the Burnett

        News OPPOSITION leader Deb Frecklington said access to a paediatrician can ‘mean the difference between a good outcome or a lifetime of struggle’.

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Man killed on Burnett Highway, three children hurt badly

        Premium Content Man killed on Burnett Highway, three children hurt badly

        News The driver, a 30-year-old Ipswich man, died at the scene

        Man critically injured in horror crash, three children in car

        Premium Content Man critically injured in horror crash, three children in...

        News EMERGENCY services are on scene following a horror crash, involving one adult, two...