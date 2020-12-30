CRIME WRAP: Alleged drug drive, fake number plates

Murgon, Wondai and Cherbourg police have charged 10 with traffic offences over the Christmas period. File Photo.

The silly season is no laughing matter for South Burnett police, who have charged 10 people over the past 12 days with a number of traffic offences from drug drives to false plates.

Between December 15 and December 30, officers from Murgon, Cherbourg and Wondai issued two infringements notices for life endangering traffic offences and performed 257 roadside breath tests (RBT).

December 19

At 4.45pm, police from Cherbourg intercepted a vehicle on Douglas Street, Murgon, for an RBT.

Police allege the driver, a 44-year-old Cherbourg man, was unlicensed.

He will appear in the Cherbourg Magistrates Court on January 20, charged with driving unlicensed.

At 5.20pm, Murgon police intercepted a vehicle on Lamb Street, Murgon, for the purpose of a RBT.

A 49-year-old Murgon woman will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on January 12, charged with driving while disqualified, unregistered and uninsured and with false plates attached.

At 8pm, Murgon officers intercepted a vehicle on South Street, Wondai, for the purpose of an RBT.

Police allege the driver was under the influence of alcohol and did not hold a current drivers license.

A 35-year-old Tinana man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on February 2, charged with drink drive and driving unlicensed.

December 23

At 12.30am, police from Murgon intercepted a vehicle on the Bunya Highway, Murgon, for the purpose of an RBT.

Police allege that the driver was under the influence of dangerous drugs.

A 29-year-old Inala man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on February 9, charged with drug drive and possess dangerous drugs.

December 24

At 1.20pm, Cherbourg police located a motorcycle which was being ridden around the Cherbourg community.

Police allege the driver did not hold a current driver’s license.

A 18-year-old Murgon man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on January 12, charged with driving unlicensed and driving unregistered vehicle.

December 26

At 7pm, Murgon police intercepted a vehicle on Cherbourg Road for the purpose of an RBT.

Police allege the driver was under the influence of alcohol and did not hold a current drivers license.

A 28-year-old Cherbourg man will appear in the Cherbourg Magistrates Court on January 20, charged with drink drive and driving unlicensed.

December 27

At 5.45pm, officers from Murgon intercepted a vehicle on Lamb Street road for the purpose of an RBT.

Police allege the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

A 75-year-old Murgon man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on January 12, charged with drink driving.

December 28

At 12pm, police from Murgon intercepted a vehicle on Perkins Street, Murgon, for the purpose of an RBT.

Police allege the driver did not hold a current driver’s license.

A search of the vehicle also allegedly located other relevant items.

A 47-year-old East Brisbane man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on January 12, charged with driving unlicensed.

A 19-year-old Cherbourg woman will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on February 2, charged with possess dangerous drugs.

December 29

At 11am, Cherbourg police intercepted a vehicle on Collins Road, Cherbourg, for the purpose of an RBT.

Police allege the driver did not hold a current drivers license.

A 37-year-old Townsville man will appear in the Cherbourg Magistrates Court on January 20, charged with driving unlicensed.