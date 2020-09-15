CRIME: Cops deal with alleged rock thrower, drink drivers

From drug posession to drink driving, it was a busy week for South Burnett officers. (Picture: File)

OFFICERS from Murgon, Cherbourg and Wondai responded to a variety of incidents between September 6 to September 13, within the Murgon, Cherbourg and Wondai Police Divisions.

These incidents included drug offences, traffic offences and property offences.

During this period police also attended 18 calls related to domestic violence incidents, issued 13 infringements notices for life endangering traffic offences and performed 28 Roadside Breath Tests.

September 6

A 12-year-old Cherbourg boy is being dealt with according to the provisions of the Youth Justice Act 1992 after he allegedly threw two rocks through a window of a business on Barambah Avenue, Cherbourg.

September 8

A 36-year-old Murgon woman is due to face court charged with the possession of dangerous drugs.

At approximately 8.30pm, police located a female walking along Gore Street, Murgon.

A subsequent search of the woman allegedly resulted in the location of dangerous drugs.

The woman will appear in Murgon Magistrates Court on October 6.

September 9

A 45-year-old Murgon man is due to face court after he was charged with possessing dangerous drugs and items used in connection with drugs.

At approximately 3pm, police executed a search warrant at a residence on Black Street, Murgon.

Police allegedly found the man in possession of dangerous drugs and utensils or pipes that had been used.

The 45-year-old man will appear in Murgon Magistrates Court on October 6.

An 18-year-old Murgon man is also due to face court charged with possessing dangerous drugs and utensils or pipes that had been used.

He will face Murgon Magistrates Court on September 16.

September 11

A 26-year-old Cherbourg man is due to face court after he was charged with possessing drug utensils or pipes for use in connection with a dangerous drug.

At approximately 12.08pm police executed a search warrant at a residence on Jerome Street, Cherbourg.

Police allegedly located items used in connection with dangerous drugs.

The man will face Cherbourg Magistrates Court on October 10.

A 60-year-old man is due to face court charged with driving a motor vehicle without a driver's licence.

At approximately 7pm, police intercepted a vehicle on Barambah Road, Moffatdale for the purpose of a licence check.

Subsequent checks allegedly revealed the driver was unlicenced at the time.

The man will appear in Murgon Magistrates Court on October 6.

September 13

A 37-year-old Cherbourg man is due to face court after he was charged with driving under the influence of liquor.

At approximately 12.45pm, police intercepted a vehicle on Fisher Street, Cherbourg for the purpose of a roadside breath test.

As a result of this and a further test conducted and the Murgon police station, the man will appear in Cherbourg Magistrates Court on October 21.