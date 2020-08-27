CRIME WRAP: Building site robbed, six drivers to face court

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Six traffic and two property offences in disappointing week for police. File Photo.

JUST days before road safety week was set to begin, a disappointing six people were charged with a number of dangerous driving offences. Police are also dealing with two ongoing robbery investigations.

Investigations are continuing into a break and enter at a property on Haly Street, which occurred sometime between August 7 and August 21.

Unknowns persons gained entry by smashing through a rear door, and then proceeded to steal a television and assorted tools.

Investigations are also continuing into a construction site break and enter. Unknown persons entered the site on Youngman Street sometime during the night of Saturday August 22.

The offenders entered a shipping container on the site and left with a quantity of tools.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kingaroy police on (07) 4160 4900 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Thursday August 20, 12.50pm, police intercepted a 31-year-old Kingaroy man driving a Holden sedan on Alford Street. The man allegedly returned a positive sample to a roadside drug test.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on September 21 for driving with a relevant drug present.

Thursday August 20, 2.20pm, police intercepted a 70-year-old Kingaroy woman driving a Nissan sedan on Alford Street. The woman allegedly tested positive to a roadside breath test, recording a blood-alcohol content (BAC) of 0.14 per cent.

She was transported to Kingaroy station for a further test but allegedly refused to provide a sample.

She will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on September 21 for failing to supply a specimen of breath.

Thursday August 20, 3.10pm, police intercepted a Ford sedan being driven by a 22-year-old Booie man on Redmans Road.

Subsequent inquiries allegedly revealed the driver’s international drivers licence was suspended.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on September 21 for driving while unlicensed.

Friday August 21, 2.15pm, police intercepted a 23-year-old Kingaroy woman driving a Holden sedan on Haly Street. The woman allegedly returned a positive sample to a roadside drug test.

The woman will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on October 12 for driving with a relevant drug present.

Friday August 21, 2.30pm, police intercepted a 31-year-old Ellesmere man driving a Chrysler sedan in Pound Street. The vehicle was allegedly seen exiting a Rogers Street business sliding sideways to its right-hand side in a left hand turn.

The driver was issued an infringement notice for wilfully make unnecessary noise or smoke, leaving him $427 out of pocket.

The vehicle was also immobilised for a period of 90 days.

Saturday, August 22, 10.20pm, police intercepted a Holden sedan on King Street. The vehicle was driven by a 22-year-old Kingaroy man whose drivers licence was allegedly demerit point suspended.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on September 14 for driving while unlicensed.