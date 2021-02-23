CRIME WRAP: Burnett car intercept uncovers drugs, syringes

A disapoointing number of people will face court for driving under the influence and drug possession following a chaotic few days for police. File photo.

From driving under the influence of drugs to amphetamine possession, South Burnett courts will once again flooded by dangerous drivers and alleged drug users.

Thursday Feb 18

At 12pm police intercepted a 62-year-old Memerambi man driving a Ford sedan on the Bunya Highway. Police will allege the man returned a positive sample to roadside drug test.

He will appear in the Kingaroy magistrates Court on March 22 charged with allegedly driving with a relevant drug present.

At 3pm officers intercepted a Nissan coupe on Kent street being driven by a 44-year-old Kingaroy man. He is alleged to have returned a positive sample to roadside drug test

The man will appear in the Kingaroy magistrates Court on March 29 charged with allegedly driving with a relevant drug present.

Friday Feb 19

At 8.10pm police intercepted a 42-year-old Wattlecamp woman driving a Mitsubishi van on Haly street. The woman exited the van telling police she didn't have a licence.

A search of the vehicle located a purse containing a small quantity of amphetamine and a used syringe, with another used syringe being found in the centre console.

The woman will appear in the Kingaroy magistrates Court on March 22 charged with allegedly driving while unlicensed, failing to dispose of a syringe, possession drug utensils and possessing a dangerous drug.

The vehicle was also immobilised for ninety days

Saturday Feb 20

At 6.25pm police intercepted a Holden commodore on Fisher street for travelling at 66km per hour in a 50km zone. The driver, a 33-year-old Kingaroy man, returned a positive sample to a roadside breath test (0.072%).

He will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates court on March 29 charged with allegedly driving while over the general limit and speeding.

At 7.20pm police intercepted a Subaru station wagon on Haly street. The driver, a 21-year-old Taabinga man, returned a positive sample to a roadside breath test (0.086%).

He will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on March 29 charged with allegedly driving while over the general limit and unlicensed driving.

At 3.45pm police intercepted a Honda station wagon on Youngman street. The driver, a 19-year-old Murgon woman, was found to be unlicensed

She will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on March 29 charged with allegedly driving while unlicensed.

At 11pm police intercepted a Hyundai hatchback on William street. A subsequent search of the occupants of the vehicle located a 22-year-old Kingaroy man in possession of amphetamine.

He will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on March 8 for allegedly possessing a dangerous drug.

A 49-year-old Tarong man was also found in possession of drug utensils.

He will appear in the Nanango Magistrates Court on March 11 for allegedly possessing drug utensils.

