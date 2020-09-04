CRIME WRAP: Central Burnett police face tough week

Between August 19 and 31, Murgon, Cherbourg and Wondai police responded to a whooping 44 incidents, including drug offences, property offences, assault and drink driving. File photo.

FROM a stolen fire extinguisher to random assaults to numerous drug offences; it been a restless week for Murgon, Cherbourg and Wondai police.

Responding to a variety of incidents between August 19 and August 31, these incidents include drug, traffic, assault, and property offences.

During this period, police also attended 14 calls related to domestic violence incidents, issued 19 infringements notices for life endangering traffic offences and performed 398 roadside breath tests (RBT’s).

Drug offences

A man will face court after police allegedly located drugs and drug utensils at his Wondai property on August 19.

At about 1.45pm, police from the Murgon Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) executed a search warrant at a Wondai address after receiving reports of possible drug offences.

Police will allege they located cannabis and drug utensils.

The 29-year-old Wondai man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on September 22, charged with possessing dangerous drugs and utensils.

On August 20, police charged a woman in relation to two alleged drug offences at an address in Cherbourg.

At about 4.30pm, police from Murgon CIB executed a search warrant at the dwelling, allegedly locating cannabis and drug utensils.

The 40-year-old will appear in the Cherbourg Magistrates Court on September 9, charged with possessing dangerous drugs and utensils.

A man will face court after police allegedly located drugs and drug utensils at a Cherbourg property on August 26.

Between 8am and 9am, police from Murgon CIB executed a search warrant at the dwelling after receiving intelligence relating to possible drug offences.

Police will allege they located a number of drugs utensils.

A 22-year-old Cherbourg man will appear in the Cherbourg Magistrates Court on September 23, charged with possessing utensils.

Property offences

At 6.45pm on August 22, police responded to a break and enter at a public facility in Murgon.

Police will allege the offenders, a 12-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy, used a rock to break the glass and gain entry. They stole a fire extinguisher prior to activating the alarms.

Police used CCTV to capture and identify two boys.

The two Murgon boy’s will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

Between 11am and 12pm on August 24, police attended to a shop steal complaint at a Murgon supermarket after multiple items were allegedly taken without an attempt to pay.

CCTV captured the incident and police were able to identify the offender.

A 32-year-old Murgon woman will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on September 22, charged with stealing

On August 31, between 9am and 10am, a complaint was received from another Murgon store regarding a stealing incident.

CCTV allegedly captured a woman take earrings from the shops display and attempting to leave without paying.

A 29-year-old Cherbourg woman will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on September 22, charged with stealing.

Assault offences

At about 5pm on August 22, police were called to an assault after a woman was allegedly punched in Cherbourg.

Police allege a 41-year-old Cherbourg woman approached a woman in the street, punched her in the head multiples times and kicked her. A witness to the attack intervened and the alleged assailant was later located and arrested by Cherbourg Police.

The woman will appear in the Cherbourg Magistrates Court on September 9, charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

At about 3am on August 23, police attended a Cherbourg medical facility in relation to an alleged assault.

Police will allege a 23-year-old woman attacked another woman with a bottle, which resulted in injuries to her face and head, requiring medical attention.

Police later located and arrested the 23-year-old woman who is to appear in the Cherbourg Magistrates Court on September 9, charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

Traffic offences

August 29, between 10pm and 11pm, Murgon Police intercepted a vehicle on Fisher Street, Cherbourg, for the purpose of a RBT.

Police allege the driver returned a mid-range result.

A 23-year-old Cherbourg woman will appear in the Cherbourg Magistrates Court on September 23, charged with drink driving and possessing restricted liquor.

August 30, between 12am and 1am, Cherbourg Police intercepted a vehicle on Broadway Street, Cherbourg for the purpose of a RBT.

Police allege that the driver returned a mid-range result.

A 44-year-old Cherbourg man will appear in the Cherbourg Magistrates Court on September 23, charged with drink driving.

Between 5pm and 6pm on August 30, Murgon Police intercepted a vehicle on the Bunya Highway, Wondai for the purpose of a RBT.

The driver allegedly returned a low-range result.

A 35-year-old Brisbane man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on September 22, charged with drink driving.