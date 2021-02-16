CRIME WRAP: Dangerous drugs, assault, drink driving

February 1

At approximately 12.20am, police intercepted a vehicle on Bunya Highway, Wondai for the purpose of a roadside breath test (RBT).

A 23-year-old Cherbourg man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on February 23, charged with driving without a drivers licence and drink driving.

February 2

At 5.15pm, a disturbance occurred between three people at a Robinsons Lane, Wondai address where one person received minor injuries.

Investigations are continuing into this matter.

February 4

At 3.30pm, police executed a search warrant at an address on Collingwood Street, Proston in relation to possessing dangerous drugs.

As a result of the search, dangerous drugs were allegedly located and seized.

An 52-year-old Proston woman will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on March 2, charged with possessing dangerous drugs.

February 9

At about 4.10am, unknown offenders gained access to two vehicles that were parked at a Burns Crescent, Wondai address before being disturbed by a witness.

Investigations are continuing into this matter.

