CRIME WRAP: Driver busted 30km over limit, hooning teens

Here’s what has been keeping Blackbutt police busy over the past couple of weeks. File Photo.

From high range speeding to hooning teens, here’s what Blackbutt police dealt with over the Christmas period.

On January 2, 2021, a Blackbutt man was busted driving 90 km/h in a 60km zone along the D’Aguilar Highway at Blackbutt.

Acting officer-in-charge Sergeant Jessie Wellen said the man was intercepted by police and issued a ticket for speeding.

Just before Christmas, Sgt Wellen said Blackbutt police received a string of complaints about a group of teenagers who had been spotted driving dangerously in the area.

Blackbutt residents allege to have witnessed the teens hooning, as well as performing burnouts and doughnuts on local roads.

Tickets have since been issued to several youths involved.

Over the past two weeks, Blackbutt police have also handed tickets to two unlicensed drivers, two unregistered drivers, and handed two tickets to a resident who failed to properly restrain their young children before driving.

Drivers are urged to remember the fatal five - including speeding, drink driving, distracted driving, not wearing a seatbelt, and fatigue - and drive safely this new year.