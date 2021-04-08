CRIME WRAP: Driver charged after nearly doubling legal limit

Here are the traffic crimes dealt with by Kingaroy police over the Easter long weekend. File Photo.

From drink drives to speeding to jumping behind the wheel while suspended, Kingaroy police had their hands full over the Easter long weekend.

At 6.25pm on Saturday (April 3), police intercepted a Nissan station wagon being driven by a 45-year-old Kingaroy man on Alford street.



The man was breathalysed and returned a reading of 0.091%, almost twice the legal limit of 0.05%.

He will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on May 17 for allegedly driving while over the general alcohol limit.

At 11.30pm on Thursday (April 1), police intercepted a 41-year-old Arana Hills man driving a Holden sedan on River Road.

Investigations reveal the man was suspended from driving at the time.

He will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on April 12 for allegedly driving while SPER suspended.

At 5am on Monday (April 5), police intercepted a 25-year-old Kingaroy woman driving a Mazda sedan on First avenue.

Investigations reveal that the woman was suspended from driving.

She will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on May 10 for allegedly driving while SPER suspended.

At 11.30pm, a 45-year-old Booie man was intercepted while driving along the Bunya Highway in Wooroolin.

He was breathalysed and returned a reading of 0.265, more than five times over the legal limit.



The man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on May 5 for allegedly driving while under the influence of liquor and unlicensed driving.

Over the course of the long weekend police also issued 14 speed infringement notices, two unregistered vehicle infringements and two drivers licence related infringements.

