CRIME WRAP: Drug and traffic offences in Kingaroy

IT WAS a busy week for Kingaroy police, responding to several drug and traffic related offences.

Drug Offences

A 20-year-old Kingaroy woman is due to face court charged with the possession of a dangerous drug and drug utensil.

On August 10 police intercepted a Ford sedan in Youngman street.

A search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered the woman in possession of a small quantity of cannabis.

She will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on September 7.

Traffic Offences

A 29-year-old Kingaroy man is due to face court after he was charged with driving while unlicensed, driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle and displaying false plates.

On Wednesday August 12 police intercepted a Holden sedan on Jarrah Street.

An investigation indicated that the vehicle was allegedly displaying false plates and that the driver was allegedly unlicensed.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on September 7.

A 28-year-old Hodgleigh woman is due to face court after she was charged with driving unlicensed.

On Thursday August 13 police intercepted a Nissan sedan on Youngman Street.

Police alleged the driver was unlicensed.

The woman will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on September 21.

A 23-year-old Moffatdale woman is due to face court after she was charged with driving unlicensed.

On August 16 police intercepted a Toyota sedan on Youngman Street.

It was alleged the driver was unlicensed.

The woman will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on September 14.