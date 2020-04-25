Menu
CRIME WRAP: Drug offences in the South Burnett

Tristan Evert
25th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
A 31-YEAR-OLD Kingaroy man is due to face court after allegedly possessing drugs and drug-related property.

On Saturday, April 18, police found the 31-year-old in his vehicle on Freemans Lane where the officers allegedly found a number of small bags containing marijuana.

The man will face Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 20, charged with the possession of a dangerous drug and property suspected of being the proceeds of a crime.

A 35-YEAR-OLD Kingaroy woman is due to face court after allegedly possessing a drug utensil and dangerous drugs.

On Saturday, April 18, police intercepted a vehicle on Freemans Lane containing three people.

A subsequent search allegedly located amphetamine and drug utensils.

The woman will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 13 charged with the possession of a drug utensil and dangerous drugs.

A 48-YEAR-OLD man is due to face court after allegedly being found in possession of marijuana and a bong.

On Sunday, April 19 police spoke with the man on Kingaroy St, who was allegedly in possession of marijuana and a bong.

The man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 13, charged with possession of a dangerous drug and a drug utensil.

