CRIME WRAP: Drug possession and drink driving in Murgon

A DATE WITH COURT: Four Murgon residents will be facing Murgon Magistrates Court after being charged with a range of drug and driving offences. Picture: iStock

POLICE from the Murgon division managed to locate and charge four people with a number of different charges earlier this month including drink driving, drug possession and driving without a licence.



DRIVING OFFENCES



On Saturday, May 16 at about 12am, police intercepted a vehicle on the Bunya Highway at Murgon for the purpose of a roadside breath test.

As a result of this and a further test, a 21-year-old Geebung man will appear in Murgon Magistrates Court on August 25 charged with driving while over the no alcohol limit.

On Thursday, May 21 at about 11.25am, police intercepted a vehicle on Lamb St, Murgon. Subsequent checks revealed that the driver was allegedly unlicensed at the time.

A 20-year-old Murgon man will appear in Murgon Magistrates Court on August 18, charged with driving a car without a driver's licence.

DRUG POSSESSION

At about 4pm on Saturday, May 16 police intercepted a vehicle on Lamb St in Murgon for a licence check.

A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly resulted in the location of items used in connection with dangerous drugs.

A 29-year-old Murgon man will appear in Murgon Magistrates Court on August 4 charged with possession of utensils or pipes that had been used.

On Monday, May 18 at about 12pm, police attended an address on Cobb Street, Murgon and executed a search warrant.

It will be alleged as a result of the search, police located dangerous drugs and items used in connection with dangerous drugs.

A 35-year-old Murgon man will appear in Murgon Magistrates Court on August 25 charged with possessing dangerous drugs as well as utensils or pipes that had been used.

PROPERTY OFFENCES

Between 5.15pm on Tuesday, May 19 and 7.45am on May 20, unknown offenders attended a residence on Lamb St, Murgon and allegedly threw rocks through several windows causing them to smash.

Investigations are continuing.