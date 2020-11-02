CRIME WRAP: Facebook scams, flipped cars, unlicensed driver

FROM social media scams to upside down cars, this is what Blackbutt police dealt with over the past week. (Picture: File)

Police from Blackbutt have had a number of people reporting scams through social media platforms over recent weeks.

To minimise the risk, police encourage everyone to only accept friend requests from people you know, do not give out personal details, check your security settings through the social media platforms and only post things you would want strangers to know or see.

Do not give out your bank account details under any circumstances and immediately block any unknown requests from strangers.

If you suspect any suspicious activity on social media, report it through the platform provider.

Friday October 30

A 23-year-old Marburg man is due to face court after he was charged with driving while his licence was suspended.

At 8.30pm on Friday October 30 Blackbutt police intercepted a vehicle on the D’Aguilar Highway for the purpose of a licence check and breath test.

The checks revealed the driver allegedly had a suspended licence.

As a result his number plates were confiscated for seven days and he was served with a notice to appear in the Nanango Magistrates Court on November 23.

Saturday October 31

A 26-year-old Kingaroy man is due to face court after he was charged with driving without due care and attention, unlicensed driving and failing to comply with duties of a driver involved in a crash.

At 8.30am on Saturday 31 October, police form Blackbutt attended a single vehicle crash on Crumpton Drive in Blackbutt that resulted in a utility leaving the road and coming to rest on its roof in a paddock.

Investigations resulted in the man being served with a notice to appear in the Nanango Magistrates Court on November 23.