CRIME WRAP: Five to face court after multiple drug raids

Five people will face Kingaroy MAgistrates Court after a busy week for Kingaroy police. (Picture: File)

Five people will face Kingaroy MAgistrates Court after a busy week for Kingaroy police. (Picture: File)

FROM break and enters to drug raids, this is what Kingaroy police dealt with since Saturday.

Saturday October 24

A 20-year-old Kingaroy man is due to face court after he was charged with possessing drug utensils.

On October 24 at 10.20am police executed a search warrant at a James Street residence.

Police allegedly found the man in possession of a drug utensil.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on November 16.

Sunday October 25

A 22-year-old Kingaroy man is due to face court after he was charged with possessing a dangerous drug and drug utensils.

On October 25 at 12.20pm police executed a search warrant at a Weiden Street address.

Police allegedly located the man in possession of cannabis and drug utensils.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court.

A 33-year-old Kingaroy man is due to face court after he was charged with possessing a dangerous drug, possessing property suspected of being used in a drug offence and possessing unauthorised explosives.

On October 25 at 11.20am police executed a search warrant at a Frangipani Drive residence.

Police allegedly found the man in possession of cannabis, drug utensils and fireworks.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on November 16.

Police are investigating the break and enter of a Kingaroy Street business.

Offenders entered the yard over the weekend placing mag wheels against a fence to exit the property.

Offenders have stolen a quantity of tools.

Investigations are ongoing.

Tuesday October 27

A 46-year-old Kingaroy man is due to face court after he was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol.

On October 27 at 8.15pm police intercepted a Kia hatchback on Booth Street.

The driver allegedly provided a positive sample to a road side breath test.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on December 7.

Wednesday October 28

A 43-year-old Kingaroy woman is due to face court after he was charged with possessing drug utensils.

On October 28 at 8.20am police executed a search warrant at a Venman Street residence.

Police allegedly found the woman in possession of drug utensils.

The woman will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on December 14.