Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
From drug possession to a break and enter, here’s what Kingaroy police dealt with these past weeks. File Photo.
From drug possession to a break and enter, here’s what Kingaroy police dealt with these past weeks. File Photo.
Crime

CRIME WRAP: Jewellery, alcohol stolen in hotel burglary

Holly Cormack
12th Jan 2021 9:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

From drug possession to a break and enter, the Christmas period brought no rest to Kingaroy police, who’ve hit the ground running this new year. Here’s what our officers dealt with this past week.

Police are investigating a break and enter to a licenced premise on Kingaroy street, namely the Club Hotel.

According to officer-in-charge Sergeant David Tierney, the perpetrators gained entry to the hotel between January 9 and 10 by forcing open a rear roller door.

Jewellery and cash was stolen from a room as well as an unknown quantity of alcohol.

Investigations are continuing.

At 12pm on Friday January 8, police attended a single vehicle traffic crash on Stolzenberg Street, Kingaroy, after a Toyota utility was overturned. The driver claimed it occurred due to “mechanical” issues.

The 21-year-old Kingaroy man has was issued an infringement notice of $331 for failing to maintain proper control of a vehicle.

At 1pm on January 8, police had cause to speak to a 49-year-old Nanango man, who was walking down Kingaroy street at the time.

A search revealed 0.1 grams of methamphetamine.

The man will appear in the Kingaroy magistrates Court on February 1 charged with alleged possession of a dangerous drug.

South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Predatory’: Chilling Kingaroy rape mentioned before court

        Premium Content ‘Predatory’: Chilling Kingaroy rape mentioned before court

        Crime A case involving the alleged violent rape of a young Kingaroy woman was mentioned before the court today.

        Moment rescued hiker reunites with husband

        Premium Content Moment rescued hiker reunites with husband

        News Video capture heartwarming moment couple reunited

        VIDEO: Amazing moment lost hiker is found by rescuers

        Premium Content VIDEO: Amazing moment lost hiker is found by rescuers

        News The amazing moment rescuers spotted a lost hiker after she spent the night in a...

        Public to have say on CHO’s extraordinary COVID powers

        Premium Content Public to have say on CHO’s extraordinary COVID powers

        News Queenslanders have just days left to have their say on a plan to extend Chief...