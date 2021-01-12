CRIME WRAP: Jewellery, alcohol stolen in hotel burglary

From drug possession to a break and enter, here’s what Kingaroy police dealt with these past weeks. File Photo.

From drug possession to a break and enter, the Christmas period brought no rest to Kingaroy police, who’ve hit the ground running this new year. Here’s what our officers dealt with this past week.

Police are investigating a break and enter to a licenced premise on Kingaroy street, namely the Club Hotel.

According to officer-in-charge Sergeant David Tierney, the perpetrators gained entry to the hotel between January 9 and 10 by forcing open a rear roller door.

Jewellery and cash was stolen from a room as well as an unknown quantity of alcohol.

Investigations are continuing.

At 12pm on Friday January 8, police attended a single vehicle traffic crash on Stolzenberg Street, Kingaroy, after a Toyota utility was overturned. The driver claimed it occurred due to “mechanical” issues.

The 21-year-old Kingaroy man has was issued an infringement notice of $331 for failing to maintain proper control of a vehicle.

At 1pm on January 8, police had cause to speak to a 49-year-old Nanango man, who was walking down Kingaroy street at the time.

A search revealed 0.1 grams of methamphetamine.

The man will appear in the Kingaroy magistrates Court on February 1 charged with alleged possession of a dangerous drug.