Four South Burnett residents will face court for drug and drink driving charges last week. File Photo.
News

CRIME WRAP: Kingaroy dad drug drives with child in backseat

Holly Cormack
9th Nov 2020 9:04 AM
IN A disheartening week for Kingaroy police, four South Burnett residents were charged with driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, one found with a child not properly restrained in the back seat.

On Tuesday evening, November 3, officers intercepted a 73-year-old Proston man travelling along Rodney Street, Proston. He was detained and allegedly provided a blood alcohol reading of 0.062.

He was issued with a Notice to Appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on November 24.

On Thursday night, November 5, a 51-year-old Kingaroy man was pulled over by police after he was allegedly witnessed travelling at 110km/hr on Kingaroy-Cooyar Road.

Police intercepted the vehicle and further checks revealed the driver to be disqualified and drink driving. He was detained and taken to the Kingaroy police station where he provided a blood alcohol reading of 0.082.

His licence was immediately suspended until his court date in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on November 16.

The next night, police intercepted a 36-year-old Kingaroy man driving on Knight Street, Kingaroy. Subsequent tests revealed the man to be driving with a relevant drug present in his saliva.

Checks of the car also revealed a child not being properly restrained. He was issued with a Notice to Appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on December 14.

On Sunday afternoon, November 8, police intercepted a 65-year-old Kingaroy woman driving on Baron Street, Kingaroy. She was detained and transported to Kingaroy police station where she provided a blood alcohol reading of 0.135.

Her licence was immediately suspended until her court date in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on December 14.

 

