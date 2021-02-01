Menu
A Kingaroy woman has scored herself a date with the court after allegedly attacking another woman. File Photo.
Crime

CRIME WRAP: Kingaroy punch-up lands local woman in court

Holly Cormack
1st Feb 2021 4:30 PM
After allegedly swinging a number of punches at another woman before pushing her into a parked car, a Kingaroy woman has landed herself an audience with the courthouse.

According to Kingaroy Senior Sergeant David Tierney, police were called to a Fisher street address at 2pm on January 31. On arrival police spoke with a 38-year-old Kingaroy woman who told them she had been assaulted by another female.

The 27-year-old woman had arrived at her address with other persons and punched the complainant in the face a number of times before pushing her into a parked vehicle.

She will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on March 1 charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and trespassing.

At 9.20am on January 31, police attended a Kingaroy street address in relation to another matter. Officers located a 32-year-old man in possession of number of drug utensils.

The man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on March 8 for allegedly possessing drug utensils.

