CRIME WRAP: Man used fake name to con local business

It been a busy couple of weeks for Wondai, Murgon and Cherbourg police, with a number of people busted for drug possession, fraud, driving and stealing offences. File Photo.

It been a busy couple of weeks for Wondai, Murgon and Cherbourg police, with a number of people busted for drug possession, fraud, driving and stealing offences. File Photo.

FROM stealing to common assault to fraud offences, this is what Murgon, Cherbourg and Wondai cops have dealt with recently.

During this period, police also attended 30 calls related to domestic violence incidents, issued five infringements notices for life endangering traffic offences, and performed 427 roadside breath tests (RBT).

September 16



A woman faced court this week after she was caught stealing from a Murgon Hotel last month.

At about 8pm, police were called to a hotel on Lamb Street in relation to a stealing complaint. CCTV captured the alleged incident, which enabled police to charge a Cherbourg woman, and ultimately, return all stolen property to the victim.

The 40-year-old woman appeared in Murgon Magistrates Court October 6, charged with stealing.

September 17



At about 3am, police intercepted a vehicle on Watt Street at Murgon for a licence check.

A subsequent search of the car allegedly located dangerous drugs.

A 40-year-old Murgon man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court October 13, charged with possessing dangerous drugs.

September 18

Two woman are due to face court after police located dangerous drugs at a Cherbourg property.

At about 11am, police executed a search warrant at the Cherbourg address relating to possible drug offences. They allegedly located cannabis and other utensils used in consumption with dangerous drugs.

A 41-year-old Cherbourg woman and 24-year-old Cherbourg woman will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court October 13, charged with possessing dangerous drugs.

September 26

At about 12am on September 26, police spotted a car being driven on a Cherbourg road. The driver parked and ran from the vehicle.

Police caught up with the man who was subsequently charged for driving unlicensed and failing to submit to a breath test.

The 28-year-old Cherbourg man will appear in the Cherbourg Magistrates Court on October 7.

On the same day, two men were charged with public nuisance offences after they engaged in a physical fight at a supermarket.

At approximately 6pm, police were called to the disturbance at the Murgon supermarket. CCTV allegedly captured a physical fight between two men in the store, who were later identified and taken up with by police.

A 36-year-old Murgon man and 39-year-old Murgon man will both appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on October 13, charged with public nuisance offences.

At approximately 2pm on September 26, police from Murgon Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) attended a local business after a customer elected to pay for goods via bank transfer, and allegedly only transferred a small amount of the outstanding amount.

Further inquiries revealed the buyer had allegedly provided false name to staff.

A 44-year-old Murgon man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on October 8, charged with multiple fraud offences.

September 28

At about 9am, the Murgon CIB executed a search warrant at a Cherbourg address after receiving intelligence relating to possible drug offences. Police allegedly located utensils used in consumption with dangerous drugs.

A 21-year-old Cherbourg woman will appear in the Cherbourg Magistrates Court October 21, charged with possessing utensils.

On the same day, at about 9am, the Murgon CIB executed a search warrant at a Cherbourg address after receiving intelligence relating to possible drug offences. Police allegedly located utensils used in consumption with dangerous drugs.

A 38-year-old Cherbourg man will appear in the Cherbourg Magistrates Court October 21, charged with possessing utensils.

At about 9am on September 28, the CIB executed a search warrant at a Murgon address, after they received intelligence relating to possible drug offences. Police allegedly located utensils used in consumption with dangerous drugs.

A 28-year-old Murgon man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court October 20, charged with possessing utensils.

At about 3pm that day, the CIB executed a search warrant at another Murgon address after receiving intelligence relating to possible drug offences. Police allegedly located utensils used in consumption with dangerous drugs.

A 33-year-old Murgon man has been dealt with under the Police Powers and Responsibilities Act for minor drug offences.

At about 10pm on September 28, Murgon police intercepted a vehicle on Lamb Street for a random breath test. Police allege the driver returned a mid-range result.

A 55-year-old Tablelands man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on October 20, charged with drink drive.

September 30

At about 12pm, police from Murgon were called to a wilful damage on the footbridge on the hospital grounds.

Police will allege that prior to calls for service, two unknown offenders damaged the signs at the footbridge.

October 2

At about 10pm, police intercepted a vehicle on Krebs Street, Murgon, for a random breath test. Police allege that the driver was currently disqualified from driving.

A 29-year-old Cherbourg man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on October 27, charged with driving unlicensed.

October 3

A Murgon man will face court after police search allegedly revealed dangerous drugs on his person.

At about 12am, Murgon police had interactions with the man, and as a result, he was searched and dangerous drugs were allegedly located.

A 47-year-old Murgon man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on October 13, charged with possessing dangerous drugs.

At about 4pm that day, police from Murgon had interactions with a man who was known to them. Police will allege that this man assaulted police during these interactions.

A 38-year-old Murgon man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on October 20, charged with public nuisance, assault police and obstruct.

That same day, at about 8pm, police from Murgon intercepted a vehicle on Lamb Street. Police allege the driver was unlicensed.

An 18-year-old Murgon man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on October 20, charged with driving unlicensed.

October 7

At about 5pm, police from Cherbourg intercepted a vehicle on Cemetery Road. Police allege the driver was disqualified from driving at the time.

A 27-year-old Cherbourg woman will appear in the Cherbourg Magistrates Court on October 21, charged with driving unlicensed.

October 8

At about 9pm, Cherbourg police intercepted a vehicle on the Bunya Highway, Wondai. Police allege the driver was unlicensed, having never held a drivers licence.

An 18-year-old Murgon man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on October 27, charged with driving unlicensed.