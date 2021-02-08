Menu
Crime

CRIME WRAP: Monto police nab drunk, unregistered drivers

Dominic Elsome
8th Feb 2021 1:30 PM
Monto police have been busy on the roads, with two drivers being intercepted in less than a week.

On the January 25 at about 5.10pm Monto Police intercepted a vehicle along Newton Street, Monto for a random breath test.

The female driver of the vehicle provided a positive roadside breath test and was taken to Monto Station.

The female person was later charged with driving while over the general limit.

A 52-year-old female from Mulgildie was issued with a notice to appear to appear in Biloela Magistrates Court on the February 24.

Then, on January 31 at 1.40pm, Monto Police intercepted a vehicle along Airport Road, Monto for a random breath test.

Checks via Police computer systems revealed the vehicle’s registration had expired.

The driver was subsequently issued with traffic infringement notices for driving an unregistered vehicle, fined $320 and driving an uninsured vehicle, fined $533.

