CRIME WRAP: Multiple traffic incidents end with big fines

FROM rescue helicopters to unpaid registrations, this is everything Blackbutt police dealt with last week.

October 14

A driver was flown to Toowoomba Hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a two vehicle crash.

At approximately 10.30pm on Wednesday October 14, police from Blackbutt and Moore attended a two vehicle traffic crash on the D’Aguilar Highway near Blackbutt Creek.

Upon arrival police observed a Prime Mover and a while utility extensively damaged.

The driver of the white utility was airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital and the other drive suffered minor injuries.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene and the road was closed for a period of time.

October 15

A Blackbutt woman was issued with two traffic infringement notices totalling $1120.

On Thursday October 15 at approximately 11.20am, police from Blackbutt intercepted a red Holden sedan for the purpose of a licence check.

Checks of the vehicle showed the vehicle to be unregistered with the driver showing a screenshot of the permit to drive on a mobile phone.

Further investigations revealed the permit was not valid as the driver had failed to pay for the permit.

The 30-year-old Blackbutt woman was served with two traffic infringement notices, one for use/permit use of an unregistered vehicle and one for making a false or misleading statement to an official for a transport act.