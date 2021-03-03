CRIME WRAP: Police on lookout after offenders smash windows

Here’s what South Burnett police have dealt with over the past fortnight. File Photo.

From unknown offenders smashing the windows of a home to alleged drink drivers, here’s what Murgon, Cherbourg, Proston and Wondai police have been dealt with over the past couple of weeks.

February 17



At about 9pm, police intercepted a vehicle on Cobb Street South, Murgon, for the purpose of a roadside breath test (RBT).

A 42-year-old Cherbourg woman is scheduled to appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on March 9, charged with driving while disqualified.

February 18

At about 4.36am, police intercepted a 26-year-old Wondai man driving on Gayndah Road, Murgon, for the purpose of a RBT.

He is scheduled to appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on March 9, charged with driving while disqualified.

February 19

At 3.40am, unknown offenders used an item to smash the windows of a house in Broadway Street, Cherbourg, before fleeing the area.

Investigations are continuing.

Police are appealing to the public for any information about this incident.

February 20

At 3.10am, police intercepted a 30-year-old Kingaroy woman driving on Edwards Street, Wondai, for the purpose of a RBT.

She is scheduled to appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on March 9, charged with driving under the influence.

February 21

At about 8pm, police intercepted a vehicle on Barber Street, Cherbourg, for the purpose of a RBT.

A 42-year-old Cherbourg woman will appear in the Cherbourg Magistrates Court on March 17, charged with driving while under the influence.

February 22

At 11.40am, police intercepted a vehicle on Cherbourg Road, Murgon, for a licence check.

A 26-year-old Cherbourg man is scheduled to appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on March 9, charged with driving while disqualified.

February 23

At 12.10am, police intercepted a 21-year-old Wondai man driving on the Bunya Highway, Wondai, for a RBT.

He is scheduled to appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on March 9, charged with driving while over the general alcohol limit.

