CRIME WRAP: Smashed shop windows, drug crime, drink drivers

November has been a wild ride for South Burnett police, involving alleged drug offences, drink drivers, trespass, and wilful damage. File Photo.

November has been a wild ride for South Burnett police, involving alleged drug offences, drink drivers, trespass, and wilful damage. File Photo.

FROM alleged producing and supplying dangerous drugs to drink drivers to trespass, this is what South Burnett police have dealt with in past weeks.

Officers from Murgon, Cherbourg and Wondai responded to a variety of incidents between November 10 and November 21 within the Murgon, Cherbourg and Wondai Police Divisions

These incidents included alleged drug offences, traffic offences and property offences.

During this period, police also attended 28 calls related to domestic violence incidents, issued five infringements notices for life endangering traffic offences and performed 650 roadside breath tests (RBT).

November 10

Officers from the Murgon Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) executed a search warrant at a Murgon address at 8.45am after receiving intelligence relating to possible drug offences.

Police allegedly located relevant items in connection with criminal activity.

A 42-year-old Murgon man appeared in the Murgon Magistrates Court on November 11, charged with supplying dangerous drugs.

November 11

Murgon police executed a search warrant at a Murgon address at about 3.30pm after receiving intelligence relating to possible drug offences.

Police allegedly located dangerous drugs and utensils used in consumption with drugs.

A 50-year-old Murgon woman will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on December 15, charged with possessing and producing dangerous drugs.

November 12

Police from the Murgon Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) executed a search warrant at a Cherbourg address at 10.30am after receiving intelligence relating to possible drug offences.

Police allegedly located dangerous drugs, alcohol and utensils used in consumption with drugs.

A 42-year-old Cherbourg man will appear in the Cherbourg Magistrates Court on December 16, charged with possessing dangerous drugs.

An 18-year-old Cherbourg man will appear in the Cherbourg Magistrates Court on December 16, charged with possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils.

A 23-year-old Cherbourg man will appear in the Cherbourg Magistrates Court on December 16, charged with possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils and possessing restricted liquor.

November 13

Police from the Cherbourg executed a search warrant at a Wondai address at 12pm after receiving intelligence relating to possible drug offences.

Police allegedly located dangerous drugs and utensils used in connection with consumption.

A 29-year-old Wondai man appeared in the Murgon Magistrates Court on November 15, charged with drug offences.

At 4pm that day, officers executed a search warrant at a Cherbourg address after receiving intelligence relating to possible drug offences.

Police allegedly located dangerous drugs and utensils.

A 43-year-old Cherbourg woman appeared in the Cherbourg Court on November 16, charged with possessing dangerous drugs and utensils.

At 6.30pm, Murgon police received a complaint in relation to an unknown person trespassing at a local Murgon business.

Police located and arrested a 24-year-old Murgon man who will appear at Murgon Magistrates Court on December 8.

November 14

At 3.45am, Murgon police intercepted a vehicle on Cherbourg road for the purpose of a breath test.

Police allege the driver was unlicensed.

A 29-year-old Cherbourg man appeared in the Murgon Magistrates Court on November 24, charged with driving unlicensed.

At 4.10pm, officers intercepted a vehicle on Lamb Street, Murgon, for the purpose of an RBT.

Police allege the driver was under the influence of alcohol and was a learner driver not under direction.

A 37-year-old Cherbourg man appeared in the Murgon Magistrates Court on November 15, charged with drink driving and failing to comply with licence requirements.

November 15

Police from Murgon intercepted a vehicle on Boat Mountain Road at 7.45am for the purpose of a breath test.

Police allege that the driver was unlicensed.

A 19-year-old Murgon woman will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on December 8, charged with driving unlicensed.

At 10.45pm, police from Murgon attended a disturbance in Lamb Street. Police allege a 32-year-old Cherbourg man damaged 8 shop windows from 6 local businesses.

The 32-year-old Cherbourg man appeared in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on November 16, charged with wilful damage.

November 16

Police from Murgon intercepted a vehicle at 9am on the Bunya Highway for the purpose of a breath test.

Police allege that the driver was unlicensed.

A 26-year-old Murgon woman appeared in the Murgon Magistrates Court on November 15, charged with driving unlicensed.

November 19

Police from Murgon intercepted a vehicle on Jeffries Street, Murgon, at 2am for the purpose of an RBT.

Police allege that the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

A 39-year-old Murgon man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on December 8, charged with drink driving.

November 20

At 6.40am, police from Murgon intercepted a vehicle on the Bunya Highway for the purpose of a RBT.

Police allege that the driver was under the influence of alcohol and currently demerit point suspended. This vehicle‘s QLD registration plates were confiscated for a period of 90 days.

A 47-year-old Woodridge man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on December 15, charged with drink driving and unlicensed.

At 10.30pm, police from Cherbourg intercepted a vehicle on Broadway Street for the purpose of a RBT.

Police alleged they located restricted liquor inside the vehicle.

A 52-year-old Cherbourg woman will appear in the Cherbourg Magistrates Court on December 10, charged with possessing restricted liquor.

November 21

Murgon police intercepted a vehicle on Murgon-Gayndah Road, Murgon, at 1am for the purpose of a RBT.

Police allege that the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

A 46-year-old Cloyna man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on December 15, charged with drink driving.

At 1.20am, Police from Cherbourg intercepted a vehicle on the Bunya Highway at Wondai for the purpose of an RBT.

Police allege the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

A 23-year-old Wondai man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on December 8, charged with drink driving.

At 2am, police from Cherbourg intercepted a vehicle on Cobb Street, Murgon, for the purpose of a RBT.

Police allege the driver was disqualified from driving at the time.

A 49-year-old Murgon woman will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on December 8, charged with driving while disqualified.