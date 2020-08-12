CRIME WRAP: Three on run after gruelling week for police

Police are still investigating two major incidents that occurred last week, including a hit and run, and double robbery. File Photo.

Police are still investigating two major incidents that occurred last week, including a hit and run, and double robbery. File Photo.

POLICE investigations are continuing after a gruelling week of crime for Kingaroy police.

Officers responded to a number of high-stakes incidents including a hit and run, several break and enter’s, and five domestic violence related incidents.

Between August 3 and August 9, police also issued 31 infringement notices for life endangering traffic offences.

On Tuesday August 4, officers were called to a two-vehicle crash, involving a car and a push bike on Malaar Road.

Investigations suggest the 78-year-old Booie man, who was riding the bicycle, indicated to turn into his drive way. As he did this, the 54-year-old driver, a woman from Nanango, attempted to overtake the bicycle and allegedly struck it as it turned.

The rider received medical assistance for minor injuries.

At 6.20pm on August 8, police intercepted a 20-year-old driver on Youngman Street. Police allege the man provided a positive sample to a roadside drug test.

The Toogoolawah man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on September 21, charged with driving with a relevant drug present, learner driver driving unaccompanied, and failing to display L plates.

Investigations are continuing into two major incidents that occurred in Kingaroy last week. Police are still searching for a Toowoomba man who struck down a fuel attendant at a United petrol station in Kingaroy.

According to a QPS spokesman, the fuel attendant was attempting to stop the man from stealing fuel when he was hit and dragged down Youngman Street.

The car was stolen from Toowoomba on August 1 and had also been used in multiple stealing and break and enter offences in the Highfields and Kleinton areas.

Likewise, two thieves are still at large following a double robbery at Jamaica Blue Cafe and Dollars and Sense at Kingaroy.

Two unknown persons broke into the Dollars and Sense via the roof, and escaped with a floor safe containing cash.

Police then believe the same individuals broke in through the front entrance of Jamaica Blue and stole the entire the cash register.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.