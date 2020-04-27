CRIME WRAP: Traffic offences in the South Burnett

A 44-YEAR-OLD Kingaroy women is due to face court after allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol and not following police orders.

On Wednesday April 15 police responded to complaints of a woman’s manner of driving on Somerset Street.

The woman was non compliant, with police forcibly removing her from her vehicle.

A subsequent breath test provided a breath alcohol level of 0.183 per cent.

The woman will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 27, charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and obstructing police.

A 25-YEAR-OLD Kingaroy Man is due to face court after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

On Saturday April 18 police intercepted the 25-year-old driving a Ford utility on Allan Place.

The man returned a positive sample to a random breath test, registering a blood-alcohol level of 0.20 per cent.

The man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 13 Charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol.