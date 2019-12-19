CRIME WRAP-UP: Police respond to multiple drug offences

DRUG CHARGES: Three people will face court next month on a string of drug charges and police are searching for a 29-year-old man who evaded officers following a search of a property where 12 marijuana plants were discovered.

OFFICERS from Kingaroy responded to several incidents between December 9 and December 15, including three separate drug charges within the Kingaroy Police Division.

On Wednesday, December 11, at 2.10pm, police attended an Alford St residence in relation to another matter and located a 23-year-old Kingaroy man in possession of drugs and drug utensils.

The man is due to appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 6 charged with possessing a dangerous drug and drug utensils.

The next day, on Thursday, December 12, just after noon, police intercepted a Ford sedan on Haly St and a search of a 24-year-old Kingaroy woman found her in possession of amphetamine and a drug utensil.

The woman is also due to appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 6, charged with possessing a dangerous drug and drug utensil.

The same day at 1.35pm, police executed a search warrant at a Haly St address after receiving information regarding a 29-year-old man in possession of a firearm.

The man was wanted in relation to an assault matter at Tara on November 8 and had departed prior to police arrival.

A search of the residence located 12 marijuana plants.

Investigations are still under way to locate the 29-year-old man.

An 18-year-old Kingaroy man is scheduled to appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 6 charged with producing a dangerous drug.