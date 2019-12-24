CRIME WRAP UP: Police respond to multiple drug offences

Police have responded to multiple drug offences in Kingaroy.

OFFICERS from Kingaroy responded to several incidents between December 16 and December 22, including three separate search warrants within the Kingaroy Police Division.

On Monday, December 16 at 10am, Kingaroy Police executed a search warrant at a home on Earl Street.

They found marijuana and drug utensils in the possession of a 42-year-old Kingaroy man who lived at the home.

The man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 6, charged with allegedly possessing a dangerous drug and drug utensils.

On Tuesday, December 17 at 12.15pm, Kingaroy Police executed a search warrant at a home on Knight Street where they found marijuana and drug utensils.

Police found a 38-year-old Kingaroy woman and a 27-year-old Kingaory man in possession of marijuana, drug utensils, and scales.

Both will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 6, for allegedly possessing a dangerous drug, possessing drug related material and possessing tainted property.

On Wednesday, December 18 at 8.50am, Kingaroy Police executed a search warrant at a unit on Belle Street.

Police found the occupant, a 49-year-old Kingaroy woman, to be in possession of marijuana and drug utensils.

The woman will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 13, charged with allegedly possessing a dangerous drug and drug utensil.

On Thursday, December 19 at 2.25pm, police were at a home on Windsor Circuit in relation to another matter when they found the 20-year-old male resident to be in possession of methyl amphetamine and drug utensils.

The man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 13, charged with allegedly possessing a dangerous drug and drug utensils.